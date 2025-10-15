Adam Montgomery appeals murder conviction to NH Supreme Court

CONCORD, NH — Convicted killer Adam Montgomery is taking his case for a new trial all the way to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

Last year, Montgomery was convicted of the 2019 beating death of his young daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

At Adam Montgomery’s murder trial, Adam’s estranged wife, Kayla was the state’s key witness.

Kayla testified that Adam beat Harmony to death in their borrowed car after Harmony had an accident, then stuffed her body into a bag, dismembered it, and later used a U-Haul truck to dispose of her body.

Adam’s appeal for a new trial is focused on Kayla’s testimony.

His lawyer is arguing evidence of Adam’s assault on Harmony months before she was killed, as well as evidence of other more recent assaults should not have been allowed at trial, because, she argued, it overshadowed Kayla’s credibility problems.

“She, according to the state, lied to the grand jury about what happened, and by the time she got to testify in this case, she was serving a prison sentence for perjury,” attorney Pamela Phelan told the justices.

The state conceded there is nothing to corroborate Kayla’s account of Harmony’s actual murder, but added, there was plenty of physical evidence at trial to show she told the truth about what happened after Harmony’s death.

“It becomes a lot easier to credit her testimony. When she says the look of an evil man in the car is why I didn’t’ do more to stop him from raining blows on her face,” NH Ass’t Attorney General Sam Gonyea said.

Adam Montgomery is serving time in an out of state prison; he did not attend this appeal hearing.

Investigators believe Harmony was killed in December 2019. Her body has never been found.

The NH Supreme Court is considering Montgomery’s appeal.

There is no word on when a decision will be reached.

