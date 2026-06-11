Plympton man charged with rape following domestic violence incident

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A Plympton man has been arrested and is facing multiple serious criminal charges, including rape, following an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this week.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Stephen Bresnahan, 34, has been charged with aggravated rape, strangulation or suffocation, witness intimidation, assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of drug possession, and an additional count of possession with intent to distribute.

On June 9th, early in the morning, Plympton Police received a call from the Randolph Police Department that a woman had reported being sexually assaulted at a residence on West Street.

The victim identified Bresnahan as the alleged assailant and had sustained severe injuries, she was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Plympton Police responded to the residence and took Bresnahan into custody.

While in custody, he began exhibiting signs consistent with suspected drug use and was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On June 10, Bresnahan was released from medical care and transported to Plymouth District Court, where he was arraigned on the charges.

He is due in court on June 17 for a dangerousness hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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