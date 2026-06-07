Acton fire crews extinguish dumpster fire caused by ruptured lithium battery

ACTON, Mass. — The Acton Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at the Acton Transfer Station, caused by a ruptured lithium-ion battery

The incident occurred around 7:21 a.m. at the Acton Transfer Station & Recycling Center, located at 193 Massachusetts Avenue, when a loader operator discovered gray smoke and flame while moving material from a metal pile into a dumpster. Acton Fire crews arrived to find an active fire.

A subsequent investigation determined that a ruptured lithium-ion or other battery, discarded in the metal pile, most likely ignited other materials in the dumpster. These materials included foam, plastic, wood, wicker, and rubber.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly without incident.

Acton Fire Chief Anita Arnum emphasized the importance of proper battery disposal to prevent such incidents. “The transfer station has procedures to accept batteries,” Chief Arnum said. “Improperly disposed batteries can cause fires and other hazards. Please follow the proper protocol to avoid incidents like this in the future.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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