Acton fire crews battled single-digit temperatures while extinguishing shed fire

ACTON, Mass. — Acton firefighters fought single-digit temperatures on Saturday night while they extinguished a shed fire.

The Acton Fire Department received two 911 calls reporting the fire at 278 School Street around 11:06 p.m.

Once there, crews found that the structure was completely engulfed when they arrived. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to nearby buildings and reported no injuries.

The shed, which measured 10-by-10 feet, contained lawn mowing equipment and related materials, including gasoline. Fire officials have not yet determined what started the blaze, and the cause remains under investigation.

Anita Arnum, chief of the Acton Fire Department, commended the crews for their performance during the emergency, “for their quick response and strong work in knocking down this fire,” Arnum said. “We were fortunate that there were no nearby buildings, because outdoor fires can spread quickly and cause significant damage.”

Beyond the Saturday night incident, Arnum issued a warning to residents regarding the ongoing extreme cold weather. The Chief noted that lower temperatures lead to increased use of heating equipment and generators. “With these frigid temperatures, people are relying more on heating equipment and generators and handling fuel more often, so we urge everyone to take extra precautions right now and make sure equipment is used and stored safely,” Arnum said.

