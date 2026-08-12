Police searching for 17-year-old after two found dead in Acton home, car recovered in Wayland

ACTON, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old boy after a woman and a teenage boy were found dead inside an Acton home Tuesday night.

Early Wednesday morning, a car investigators were looking for in connection with the case was found in Wayland.

Police were searching for a 2014 green Honda Accord owned by the woman found dead.

Video captured by Boston 25 News appeared to show the vehicle being towed from a parking lot on Andrew Avenue near a Stop & Shop and a doctor’s office.

The vehicle appeared to match the license plate description released by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators have not located 17-year-old Arjun Aravind.

Aravind is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Police were called to a home on Martha Lane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a family member was unable to reach anyone in the home and requested a well-being check.

Officers found a woman and a teenage boy dead inside, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Their identities have not been released, and authorities have not disclosed how they died.

Ryan said Aravind was the third member of the household. She said the people found dead and Aravind are related, but she did not provide additional details about their relationship.

“I think the public should be aware that’s why we’re making information available as to the people we’re looking to talk to, the vehicle we’re looking for,” Ryan said. “We do not have enough information to be naming anybody at this point.”

Authorities have not said whether Aravind is considered a suspect or whether they believe he is in danger.

Residents should expect an increased police presence in Acton as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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