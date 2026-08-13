Large police presence on street in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Police are investigating after an incident occurred in Leominster.

Authorities can be seen setting up a scene and investigating an area on Moore Street.

It is unclear at this time as to what occurred. Boston 25 has reached out to authorities for comment but has yet to hear back.

We will update you with the latest once available or watch Boston 25 News at 5 AM for any updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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