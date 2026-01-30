Active rescue operation underway in Gloucester for fishing vessel

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — An active rescue operation is underway for a fishing vessel in Gloucester.

The ship, 'Lily Jean’, is a trawler designed for deep-sea fishing.

It is not yet known how many people were on board at the time of the incident.

The mayor’s office told Boston 25 that officials are “deeply concerned.”

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

