BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of stealing $18,000 worth of goods from Sunglass Hut in Faneuil Hall.

Police on Tuesday released several photographs of the accused thieves. Surveillance video captured the suspects near a display of sunglasses at the popular store.

0 of 7 Accused thieves sought by police after $18K worth of goods stolen from Sunglass Hut in Faneuil Hall (Boston Police) Accused thieves sought by police after $18K worth of goods stolen from Sunglass Hut in Faneuil Hall (Boston Police) Accused thieves sought by police after $18K worth of goods stolen from Sunglass Hut in Faneuil Hall (Boston Police) Accused thieves sought by police after $18K worth of goods stolen from Sunglass Hut in Faneuil Hall (Boston Police) Accused thieves sought by police after $18K worth of goods stolen from Sunglass Hut in Faneuil Hall (Boston Police) Accused thieves sought by police after $18K worth of goods stolen from Sunglass Hut in Faneuil Hall (Boston Police)

The ongoing larceny investigation began in June.

Since then, Sunglass Hut, located at 7 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, “has been the target of seven reported shoplifting incidents involving the same unidentified suspects,” police said.

The suspects have stolen an estimated $18,000 worth of merchandise during these incidents.

Accused thieves sought by police after $18K worth of goods stolen from Sunglass Hut in Faneuil Hall (Boston Police)

The thefts have “consistently taken place” between Tuesday and Friday, from the hours of 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571.

Community members may also provide information anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477); texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463); or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

Photos and videos related to this investigation may also be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group