‘Absolutely stoked’: 2 popular craft breweries in Mass. join forces through acquisition

ORLEANS, Mass. — A pair of popular craft breweries in Massachusetts are joining forces through an acquisition deal that was announced Wednesday.

Hog Island Beer Company, based in Orleans on Cape Cod, has acquired Plymouth’s Mayflower Brewing Company.

As part of the deal, Hog Island Beer Company will take over full operation of Mayflower’s brewery, taproom, and beer garden, pending all necessary approvals.

Hog Island is Cape Cod’s fastest-growing brewery, known for its coastal-inspired brews and community-driven spirit, while Mayflower was founded in 2007 and has built a loyal following among craft beer lovers across New England over the years.

Drew Brosseau, the founder of Mayflower, is thrilled to be teaming up with Hog Island founder Mike McNamara.

“We could not be more excited about having Mike and the team at Hog Island usher in the next era of growth and prosperity for Mayflower,” Brosseau said in a statement. “Their passion for quality and commitment to community is exactly what I envisioned for Mayflower’s future.”

McNamara echoed Brosseau’s enthusiasm.

“We are absolutely stoked to continue the legacy that Drew and his team have built. Their beer is outstanding, their facilities are top-notch, and we can’t wait to expand upon the incredible foundation they’ve established,” McNamara added. “Mayflower is a respected name with deep roots and an amazing story. This acquisition is about preserving that legacy while positioning both brands for long-term growth in a challenging and evolving market. We believe in the strength of community, the importance of storytelling, and, of course, making great beer.”

McNamara noted that Mayflower will maintain its identity and operations in Plymouth while under new ownership and that he hopes to explore fresh ideas alongside Brosseau.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group