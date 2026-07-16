‘Absolutely gutted’: England fans left stunned, speechless after Argentina wins late

Hundreds of England fans were silenced at The Greatest Bar Thursday night after a devastating 2-1 loss late to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup Semifinal.

Two late goals by Argentina sealed the comeback victory to punch their second ticket in a row to the World Cup Finals this Sunday. They’ll face off against Spain Sunday at 3 pm in New Jersey.

“Gutted,” said one England fan. “Absolutely gutted... It’s heartbreaking. We waited 60 years for this.”

Another added, “I’m still in shock. I’m still trying to comprehend everything... I don’t even know what to say really.”

He continued, “You go so far again. You believe, as we talked in the beginning, we thought it was coming home.”

While England fans mourned the loss on the first floor of The Greatest Bar, Argentina fans rushed downstairs from the top floors to celebrate in the streets outside.

“It’s coming home,” one Argentina fan yelled.

Another said, “I just wanted to say I never doubted it for one minute and look where we are now.”

Most England fans at The Greatest Bar Thursday told Boston 25 they’ll be rooting for Spain in the finals Sunday.

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