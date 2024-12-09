ABCD toy drive seeking assistance as demands exceed donations

BOSTON — With the holidays fast approaching, parents with financial struggles often find it difficult to buy toys for their children, with this the ABCD toy drive is receiving tons of requests.

“This year people need help more than ever,” ABCD President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler said. “Stagnant wages and soaring costs for food, rent, heat and other necessities have created severe hardship for many families. Holiday presents are often beyond their reach. Please help out during this season of giving.”

ABCD toy drive is asking for toy donations for children of the ages 10-12. Alongside toys, ABCD is also seeking aid with their winter fund to help those in need of financial aid.

If you would like to donate, visit their websites at bostonabcd.org/toydriveform or cash donations at bostonabcd.org/donate. Donations end December 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

