A-Z with VB: Little Leaguer suspended for bat flip, giant shark visits Mass., rest in peace Ozzy

The latest edition of A-Z with VB featuring Boston 25 Morning News Anchor Gene Lavanchy and Doug “VB” Goudie dropped Thursday.

Lavanchy and Goudie discuss a 12-year-old Little Leaguer who was suspended for flipping his bat after hitting a game-winning home run, the emergence of a gigantic great white shark off the coast of Nantucket, and the death of rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbourne.

