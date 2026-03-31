LOWELL, Mass. — A 99-year-old woman from Lowell had quite the request for her 99th birthday.

Teresa asked for as many hunky firefighters as possible to help her celebrate and her birthday wish was granted during her party at the Palm Springs post-acute nursing home.

Firefighters from Chelmsford, Lawrence, Lowell, Dracut, and Westford all came out to help Teresa celebrate.

99-year-old’s birthday wish for ‘hunky firemen’ comes true

The departments walked Teresa down the aisle, handed her flowers, and sang Happy Birthday.

Teresa said she always loved firefighters for their kindness and bravery and shared she was so grateful that the firefighters stop by.

“Oh, this is the best, this is the best birthday ever," Teresa said, tearing up.

The firefighters signed a poster, as you can see right here and shared a bite of cake with her. And Teresa is a lifelong New Englander. She worked at a local mill and as a nurse’s aide until she retired.

99-year-old’s birthday wish for ‘hunky firemen’ comes true

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group