98.5’s Michael Felger airflifted off Nantucket after bike accident

BOSTON — Michael Felger, longtime host of 98.5 the Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” had to be airlifted off Nantucket after crashing while riding his bike around the island this past weekend.

Felger recounted the tale on Tuesday’s edition of the 2-6 program.

“I was riding my bike like an idiot on Saturday night, and I had a bike accident. I fell off my bike… It happened in a blur,“ Felger described. ”I don’t even know exactly what happened or how it happened, but I cracked my neck on I believe the handlebars. I just sort of like buckled and fell into the handlebars, and bam!”

After the fall, Felger didn’t immediately go see a doctor. The longtime radio host woke up with an aching neck on Sunday. His daughter told him to go to a hospital on the island, where a CT scan revealed air pockets in his neck.

A medical helicopter was called to get Felger back to the mainland for possible surgery.

However, after arriving at Massachusetts General Hospital and running tests for over half the day, doctors determined they couldn’t find any damage to his neck.

“There was a 12- to 18-hour stretch there where I didn’t know if I was looking at like throat surgery or neck surgery, or something like that,” Felger said. “Which let me tell you, as a talk show host, I’m not looking for neck surgery, I’m not looking for throat surgery. That was not in the cards.”

Felger missed Monday’s show, which spurred the usual response of emails from callers and viewers who criticize the host for his absences.

Felger thanked the hospital workers and first responders who helped get him off the island.

“Oh my God, am I lucky,” Felger added.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group