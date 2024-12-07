90-year-old man in wheelchair hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — A 90-year-old man in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Acton on Friday night.

According to Actton police, around 5:22 p.m. fire and police crews were dispatched to the area of 117 Prospect St., for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders found an approximately 90-year-old man in a wheelchair who was struck by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with an investigation.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

