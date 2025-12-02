9 people facing charges after Thanksgiving Eve traffic crackdown in New Hampshire

EPPING, N.H. — Several people, including a Massachusetts resident, are facing charges in connection with a traffic crackdown in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving Eve, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police say troopers stopped 224 vehicles during a high-visibility DUI saturation patrol in the Seacoast area on Wednesday, Nov. 26, through the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.

The effort focused on major corridors in Rockingham County and the Spaulding Turnpike, netting nine arrests and 79 citations, according to state police.

State police identified the nine people who are facing charges as:

Robert J. Stryke , 64, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and lane control.

, 64, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and lane control. Karen T. Boston , 40, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

, 40, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. Luis Gerardo Saldana Meza , 29, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor (driving 30 mph or greater over the speed limit).

, 29, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor (driving 30 mph or greater over the speed limit). Rickie G. Montgomery , 67, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and arrest on a warrant (other local police agency).

, 67, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and arrest on a warrant (other local police agency). Scott S. Rand , 60, of Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating after certification as a habitual offender.

, 60, of Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating after certification as a habitual offender. Aiden P. Kepple , 16, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of reckless operation.

, 16, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of reckless operation. Darby A. Burnham , 29, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of alcohol ignition interlock circumvention, operating without a motorcycle license, and speeding.

, 29, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of alcohol ignition interlock circumvention, operating without a motorcycle license, and speeding. Shaimir Ameen Blackwell , 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on charges of driving after suspension, operating without lights, and Sherrill’s Law (move over) violation.

, 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on charges of driving after suspension, operating without lights, and Sherrill’s Law (move over) violation. Ayia Aribi, 23, of Biddeford, Maine, was arrested on a charge of reckless operation.

State police warned the public that similar saturation patrols will be conducted throughout the holiday season.

"The New Hampshire State Police encourage all drivers to make safe choices before getting behind the wheel and remind everyone that impaired driving is preventable," the agency wrote in a news release.

Anyone who observes a suspected impaired driver should call 911 immediately.

