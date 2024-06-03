82-year-old woman presented honorary diploma from Georgetown High school for life experience

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — An 82-year-old woman has been presented with an honorary diploma from Georgetown High School for life experience and contributions to the community.

Jean Spurr was a member of the Georgetown High School Class of 1959, met the love of her life at age 15, married at 18, and moved to Groveland where she raised two boys, the school said in a release.

Spurr waitressed for 30 years and ended up owning the Groveland Square Restaurant. She also drove a school bus for nearly 20 years, worked for the Groveland Highway Department, and currently volunteers at the Clerk’s Office in Groveland.

According to Superintendent Margo Ferrick, Spurr had an excellent attendance rate in school, but never completed all of her graduation requirements in 1959, falling just a few credits short.

“Jean your journey is one of unwavering spirit and love for your community. You have served with grace, faced life’s challenges head on, and now you come before us a graduate,” School Committee Chairman Michael Hinchliffe said in remarks during the ceremony. “This diploma is a symbol of your lifelong journey of learning and service.”

Spurr was joined by family as School Committee Chairman Michael Hinchliffe presented her with her honorary diploma on Saturday morning.

“I would like to thank the Superintendent, the Georgetown School Committee, Steve Sardella, and by the Grace of God making this all possible for me,” Spurr said after receiving the diploma. “Thank you so much.

