8-year-old child struck by vehicle while riding his scooter in Haverhill, police say

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a young child in Haverhill on Monday night.

Haverhill Police say officers responding to Arch Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. found an 8-year-old child suffering injuries after being struck by a 2004 Jeep Liberty while riding his scooter.

The child suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Boston area hospital for treatment, police say.

No charges against the operator at this time.

Police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a young child in Haverhill on Monday night.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group