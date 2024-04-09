8-year-old child struck by vehicle while riding his scooter in Haverhill, police say

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a young child in Haverhill on Monday night.
Haverhill Police say officers responding to Arch Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. found an 8-year-old child suffering injuries after being struck by a 2004 Jeep Liberty while riding his scooter.
The child suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Boston area hospital for treatment, police say.
No charges against the operator at this time.
The accident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
