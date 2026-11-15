REVERE, Mass. — Eight people and a dog safely escaped a two-alarm fire that caused significant damage to a multi-family home in Revere Saturday afternoon.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever, the fire broke out just after 4 PM on Harrington Street. When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

8 people, dog escape 2-alarm house fire in Revere

A second alarm was called after the flames traveled up and spread into the second and third floors.

“Eight occupants all were able to get out of the building, and a dog,” said Chief Cheever. Shortly afterwards, the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

8 people, dog escape 2-alarm house fire in Revere

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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