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Swampscott police looking for missing woman last seen driving in Lynn

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Swampscott looking for missing woman last seen driving in Lynn
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Swampscott police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Melissa Dragon, 54, was last seen driving on Lynnfield Street near Den Quarry Road in Lynn around 10:30 a.m.

She was last seen driving a blue 2015 LEXUS with the license plate 7DTH94.

Dragon was last seen wearing a black faux fur coat, leopard-colored leggings, and gray boots, according to Swampscott police.

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