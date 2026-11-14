Swampscott police looking for missing woman last seen driving in Lynn

Swampscott police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Melissa Dragon, 54, was last seen driving on Lynnfield Street near Den Quarry Road in Lynn around 10:30 a.m.
She was last seen driving a blue 2015 LEXUS with the license plate 7DTH94.
Dragon was last seen wearing a black faux fur coat, leopard-colored leggings, and gray boots, according to Swampscott police.
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