Swampscott police looking for missing woman last seen driving in Lynn

Swampscott police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Melissa Dragon, 54, was last seen driving on Lynnfield Street near Den Quarry Road in Lynn around 10:30 a.m.

She was last seen driving a blue 2015 LEXUS with the license plate 7DTH94.

Dragon was last seen wearing a black faux fur coat, leopard-colored leggings, and gray boots, according to Swampscott police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group