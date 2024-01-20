75-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass — A 75-year-old man has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville Friday night, the Plymouth County District Attorney says.

Four vehicles crashed on Main Street near Elliot Farm around 5:30 p.m., Lakeville police say. The 75-year-old, who has not been identified, was first transported for his serious injuries before he was pronounced deceased.

Video from the scene shows two crunched vehicles on each side of the roadway with scattered debris a short distance away.

Main Street is closed while Lakeville police and members of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section investigate the crash.

