72-year-old woman killed following crash in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A 72-year-old woman was killed following a crash in Middleboro on Friday morning.
According to state police, officers were called to the area of 446 Wareham St. (Route 28) for reports of a crash around 8:27 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area.
The driver, identified as 72-year-old Susan Sumner, of Middleboro, was pronounced dead at the scene
Route 28 and ramps connecting I-495 were closed for hours due to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Middleboro Police Department with assistance from the state police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group