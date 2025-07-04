72-year-old woman killed following crash in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A 72-year-old woman was killed following a crash in Middleboro on Friday morning.

According to state police, officers were called to the area of 446 Wareham St. (Route 28) for reports of a crash around 8:27 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area.

The driver, identified as 72-year-old Susan Sumner, of Middleboro, was pronounced dead at the scene

Route 28 and ramps connecting I-495 were closed for hours due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Middleboro Police Department with assistance from the state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

