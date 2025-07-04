Local

72-year-old woman killed following crash in Middleboro

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Deadly crash in Middleboro under investigation Deadly crash in Middleboro under investigation
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A 72-year-old woman was killed following a crash in Middleboro on Friday morning.

According to state police, officers were called to the area of 446 Wareham St. (Route 28) for reports of a crash around 8:27 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area.

The driver, identified as 72-year-old Susan Sumner, of Middleboro, was pronounced dead at the scene

Route 28 and ramps connecting I-495 were closed for hours due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Middleboro Police Department with assistance from the state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read