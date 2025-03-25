71-year-old man struck, trapped between vehicles in Milford crash

MILFORD, Mass. — A 71-year-old man was struck and trapped between two vehicles after a crash in Milford.

According to Milford Police, on Tuesday around 9:32 a.m. the Milford Public Safety Communications Center was notified by a detail officer that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

According to Milford Police, that person had become entrapped between the moving vehicle and a parked National Grid Utility Truck.

First responders from Milford Police and Fire responded and upon arrival rendered aid to the 71-year-old male with chest trauma and internal injuries.

The man was transported via Life Flight to UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

Portions of Grove Street remain closed while the scene continues to be investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

