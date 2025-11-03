70-year-old Brockton homeless level 3 sex offender charged in horrific Halloween murder

BROCKTON, Mass. — 70-year-old Tryone Henderson, a Brockton homeless man, was arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court for a horrific Halloween murder.

At about 11 o’clock on Friday, Brockton Police found the victim, 68-year-old Mark Courtney, unresponsive, covered in blood on the floor of his Spring Street apartment.

A neighbor called police after Henderson admitted to killing Courtney.

When police arrived, Henderson allegedly confessed to them.

“He was standing at the bottom of a set of stairs when police arrived. He immediately told police, “It’s me. I killed a man,” Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham told the court. “The defendant told police, ‘I did it. I killed a man. I deserve to die. He stole my wallet.’”

Trevor Plaze lives in the same building.

He said Henderson and Mark Courtney were friends.

“I knew there was a commotion going on, but I didn’t know what it was,” Plaze told Boston 25 News. “I knew Mark, he was a really nice guy. He’d give you the shirt off your back.”

Suspect Tyrone Henderson is a twice convicted Level 3 Sex offender, going back to 1987.

A source tells Boston 25 News that Henderson has a long history of arrests and convictions in other violent criminal cases in the Boston area.

In this case, prosecutors say Courtney was stabbed 22 times with stab wounds in his legs, arms, chest, head and neck.

Henderson allegedly told police the murder happened hours earlier at four in the afternoon, and that after the stabbing, he grabbed a drink and ate noodles.

“This defendant told police he showed the victim compassion by killing him,” Prosecutor Buckingham said.

A Not Guilty Plea was entered on Henderson’s behalf.

He was ordered held without bail.

Henderson is due back in court on December 5th.,

