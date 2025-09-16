7 people hospitalized after fiery wreck involving logging truck on Route 2

PHILLIPSTON, Mass. — Seven people were hospitalized following a fiery, multi-vehicle wreck involving a logging truck on Route 2 in central Massachusetts on Monday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the highway near Exit 79 in the area of Phillipston and Templeton just before 10 a.m. found a tractor-trailer hauling large logs that had crashed with several other vehicles, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, a medical helicopter was called to land in the area, and both sides of the highway were closed for hours, MassDOT said.

A photo shared with Boston 25 News showed crumpled vehicles lodged against the guardrail and debris in the road.

Route 2 crash

Six people suffered serious injuries in the wreck, while a seventh person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

One of the several vehicles involved in the crash burst into flames, and firefighters had to extinguish the blaze.

Police haven’t released the names of those involved in the crash or said whether charges will be filed.

The highway was closed for nearly six hours after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group