6 New England restaurants named among most romantic restaurants in the U.S., according to Open Table

NEW ENGLAND — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you don’t have reservations set up yet, Open Table has some thoughts.

“Food is its own love language, but when it’s served in a cozy room or a candlelit booth? Guaranteed fireworks,” OpenTable editors wrote.

OpenTable analyzed over 12 million diner reviews and metrics to find the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024, 6 New England restaurants made the list.

Connecticut

J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood – Glastonbury – Glastonbury, CT

Millwright’s Restaurant – Simsbury, CT

Maine

Earth at Hidden Pond – Kennebunkport, ME

New Hampshire

Ristorante Massimo – Portsmouth, NH

Rhode Island

Chanterelle – Newport, RI

White Horse Tavern – Newport, RI

To view the’ OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024′ visit the link here.

