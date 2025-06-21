6 injured, 1 in critical condition following early morning fire in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Six people were injured on Saturday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Framingham.

Crews were called to 363 Concord Street around 12:35 a.m.

According to Framingham fire, upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire showing from the second floor of the structure and multiple injuries at the scene.

Firefighters conducted an aggressive interior attack and successfully contained the blaze to the second floor.

6 people were transported for medical treatment, and one person is currently in critical condition.

No injuries were reported among fire personnel.

The fire displaced seven individuals and caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

“I am proud of the outstanding work by Group 4, Brewster Ambulance, and our mutual aid partners who provided station coverage during the incident,” said Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group