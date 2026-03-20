6 hospitalized, massive police response after incident at Boston MBTA station

BOSTON — At least six people were taken to the hospital after an incident at an MBTA station in Boston late Friday morning, prompting a massive police response, officials said.

In a post on X, the MBTA said that the upper busway at Forest Hills Station in the city’s Jamaica Plain section would be temporarily closed to allow for a police investigation.

Riders were urged to board buses in the lower busway. Orange Line service wasn’t impacted.

The Forest Hills Upper Busway is temporarily closed due to Police Activity. Riders should board all buses in the lower busway. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 20, 2026

Video from the scene showed Boston police and Transit police cruisers blocking the entrance to the station. Dozens of detectives and officers were also seen patrolling the area.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted multiple evidence markers scattered on the ground near a white Nike sneaker.

While Boston EMS confirmed six hospitalizations, the severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Authorities have not shared any details on the nature of the investigation.

A neighborhood resident says she heard a shot and a scream before law enforcement and ambulances swarmed the busway.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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