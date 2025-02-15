57-year-old man killed following 3-car crash in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — A 57-year-old man has died following a multi-car crash on I-95 in Foxboro on Friday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police, officers responded to a 3-car crash on Interstate 95 South before Exit 23B just before 5 p.m. with serious injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that a driver suffered a medical event that caused his vehicle to go off the roadway into the median and veer back into the roadway where it struck the two other vehicles.

First responders delivered medical aid to the driver and facilitated his transfer to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 57-year-old William Martindale, of Attleboro.

One of the other operators suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The road reopened to normal traffic around 7:40 p.m. following an on-scene investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

