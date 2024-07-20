53 people, child arrested in connection with ‘impromptu car show’ in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Fifty-three people and a child were arrested in connection with an “illegal car show gathering” in Worcester on Friday night, law enforcement officials said.

Since the spring, Worcester police say they’ve been responding to an uptick in “impromptu car shows” at locations across the city and that these events have become increasingly problematic with officers responding to several dozen incidents of gunshots, property damage, erratic driving, and large disorderly groups.

On Friday, officers responded to several calls from citizens complaining about additional car shows and erratic drivers, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Investigators observed skid marks and tire tracks across the parking lot of the old Dick’s Sporting Goods on Lincoln Street just after 9 p.m. after neighborhood residents reported a large group of cars driving recklessly and speeding through the busy shopping plaza, police said.

A little less than an hour later, police say officers were able to document the license plates of cars as they fled a parking lot on New Bond Street after receiving a call for a report of a large gathering of vehicles.

Officers later learned just before midnight that the group of motorists had posted gathering spots online with 330 Southwest Cutoff as one of the venues. Upon arrival, police say officers heard loud music and engines revving, while also recognized some of the vehicles from the New Bond Street lot.

Police noted that about 30 vehicles were found behind a building and officers arrested 53 people and one juvenile at the scene.

A patrol wagon and a bus were called to scene to transport the arrestees to the police station. Family and friends of those who were arrested were allowed to drive their vehicles away from the scene instead of towing.

“These types of dangerous gatherings put innocent members of our community at risk and will not be tolerated in the City of Worcester,” said Interim Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier said in a news release.

A sweep of the parking lot yielded no firearms and there were no reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

