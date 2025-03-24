52-year-old Massachusetts hiker rescued from New Hampshire mountain

LINCOLN, Mass. — A 52-year-old hiker was rescued on Friday after being in distress on a New Hampshire mountain.

According to NH Fish and Game on Friday March 21st around 8:45 a.m., officers were made aware of a hiker in distress off the Twinway Trail between Mount Guyot and South Twin Mountain.

The hiker was able to text 911 from his phopne reporting that he had lost the trail and was in deep snow without snowshoes and that his phone was dying.

The hiker was able to set up a shelter but would need navigational assistance to find the trail. The hiker was located in a remote section of the Pemi Wilderness and it was determined the best access would be from Gale River Road in Bethlehem, even though it would be a 6.5 mile hike. As Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the area, a call was made to the NH Army National Guard to see if they would be able to transport rescuers closer to the area or locate the hiker and fly him off the mountain.

Two Conservation Officers and two Pemi SAR volunteers started off from Gale River Road and by 1:00 p.m. the NH Army National Guard was able to fly to Cannon Mountain Ski area where they staged hoping for the clouds to lift.

Around 4 p.m. the NH Army National Guard returned to Concord as the weather had not improved above 3000 feet. At 5:20 p.m. the first rescuers arrived with the hiker who was located a short distance south of the Twinway Trail. His gear was packed and he was provided with snowshoes.

There the hiker was identified as 52-year-old Gary Sullivan of Acton, Massachusetts.

Sullivan was prepared for a two-day excursion and had a tent, sleeping bag, extra clothing, traction devices, food, water, the ten essentials, and even a Hike Safe card. The only item he lacked that would have proven helpful was a pair of snowshoes.

Sullivan was extremely grateful for the assistance provided and for the attempt by the NH Army National Guard.

