5-year-old struck and killed by car in Loudon, New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. — A 5-year-old was struck and killed by a car in Loudon, New Hampshire around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Loudon police.

Officials responded to Chichester Road for a report of pediatric trauma.

The 5-year-old was transported to Concord Hospital and later transported to Boston Children’s where they were pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation, but at this time it’s being treated as a tragic accident, according to Loudon police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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