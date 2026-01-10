5-year-old dies from injures in Manchester fire

A 5-year-old child who was injured in a New Year’s Day fire in Manchester, New Hampshire has died.

The blaze broke out just after midnight at the Executive Manor Apartments on Union Street.

Firefighters arriving on scene found heavy flames on the third and fourth floors, and residents were seen clinging to balconies and leaning out windows to escape the smoke and heat.

Seven were taken to the hospital, and another individual was killed.

Ten families were displaced.

The fire is currently still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

