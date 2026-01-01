1 dead, 8 hospitalized after New Year’s morning fire in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A devastating fire tore through an apartment building in Manchester, New Hampshire, early New Year’s Day, killing one person and sending several others to the hospital.

The blaze broke out just after midnight at the Executive Manor Apartments on Union Street. Officials say the fire quickly spread through the four-story building, trapping residents on multiple floors.

Firefighters arriving on scene found heavy flames on the third and fourth floors, extending to the roof. Residents were seen clinging to balconies and leaning out windows to escape the smoke and heat.

Officials say one person jumped from a second-floor balcony to survive. Crews used ladders and bucket trucks to rescue others from both the front and back of the building.

Among those saved was a child trapped in a fourth-floor bedroom.

The person who died in the fire hasn’t been identified. One other resident was said to be in critical condition, while seven others were also taken to the hospital.

About 40 people live in the building, with 10 families now displaced.

Survivors are being sheltered at First Baptist Church on Union Street, and the Red Cross is assisting displaced families. Crews continued to battle hot spots well into the morning.

The cause of the three-alarm fire remains under investigation.

The building is said to be uninhabitable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

