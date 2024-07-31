5-year-old boy hospitalized after falling from 3rd floor balcony in Revere

REVERE. Mass. — A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling from a third-floor balcony in Revere.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Shirley Ave around 2:20 p.m.

The boy was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group