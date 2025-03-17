5 people transported to the hospital after a car went through a Brighton building, police say

BOSTON — 5 people were transported to a local hospital after a car slammed through a Brighton residence on Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 314 Faneuil Street to reports of a three-car accident.

Upon arrival, officers found that one of those vehicles involved had crashed into a building.

Building inspectional services were notified and arrived shortly on the scene.

Boston EMS transported 5 people to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police remain on the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group