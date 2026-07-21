5 people displaced after fire spreads from porch to attic in Roxbury

BOSTON — Five people are displaced after flames broke out on a home’s rear porch and spread to the attic in Roxbury.

Crews responded to Marcella Street around 4 a.m.

The fire was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported, but five people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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