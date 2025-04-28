5 Joann stores in Massachusetts closing for good this week

METHUEN, Mass. — A handful of Joann fabric and craft stores in Massachusetts will close for good this week.

The closures come after the retailer announced earlier this year plans to shutter all of its locations.

Joann sold its assets at auction to GA Group, a liquidation firm.

More than 250 stores nationwide will cease operations by the end of the week, including locations at the Village Mall in Methuen, Towne Center in North Dartmouth, the Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster, the Christmas Tree Promenade in Hyannis, and the Hampshire Mall in Hadley.

More than 500 remaining stores are slated to close by the end of May.

Joann initially filed for bankruptcy in March 2024 and then again in January 2025.

Going-out-of-business sales have been ongoing.

