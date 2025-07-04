4th of July holiday creates payroll problem for city of Boston workers

BOSTON — Thousands of city employees in Boston are experiencing a pay delay due to the July Fourth holiday falling on a payday.

The city is attributing the delay to the holiday affecting bank processing schedules, as each bank follows a different processing timeline.

City leaders have assured employees that they will receive their pay despite the delay. City Councilor Erin Murphy criticized the oversight, stating that the issue should have been flagged sooner.

“I’ve spoken directly with the Treasurer and know she and her team are doing everything they can to help workers today. But this mistake was not theirs alone to carry. It’s the result of a failure across City leadership to plan ahead and protect our workforce from this completely foreseeable problem,” Murphy said. Our city workers keep Boston running. They shouldn’t be left holding the bag for a payroll failure they had no way to prevent."

Officials are working to resolve the issue, and employees are expected to receive their pay shortly, a spokesperson with Mayor Michelle Wu’s office told Boston 25 News.

