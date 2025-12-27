$400K lobster shipment bound for Costco locations hijacked after departing Massachusetts

TAUNTON, Mass. — A $400,000 load of lobster bound for Costco locations in the Midwest vanished just days before Christmas after being picked up in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The Rexing Companies shipment was destined for Costco locations in Minnesota and Illinois when it disappeared, according to Dylan Rexing, the CEO of the Indiana-based freight brokerage.

Rexing warned that this was the second major seafood theft in Taunton this month, raising concerns about repeat targeting and organized crime.

“This theft wasn’t random. It followed a pattern we’re seeing more and more, where criminals impersonate legitimate carriers using spoofed emails and burner phones to hijack high-value freight while it’s in transit,” Rexing said in a statement.

Rexing noted that this recent theft could contribute to driving up prices for consumers, calling it a major blow to his business.

“For a mid-sized brokerage like ours, a $400,000 loss is significant. It forces tough decisions and ultimately drives up costs across the supply chain – costs consumers ultimately end up paying," Rexing said.

Rexing is now pushing for stronger safeguards to combat cargo theft nationwide.

“Brokers are on the front lines of this problem, but we need federal agencies to have modern enforcement tools to keep pace with organized criminal networks. Until that happens, these thefts will continue to disrupt businesses and impact everyday prices,” Rexing explained.

While Rexing said his company is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency told Boston 25, “In keeping with long-standing Department of Justice policy, the FBI can’t confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”

As of late Saturday morning, there was no word on any arrests in this case.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

