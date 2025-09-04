4 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win prizes in Wednesday night’s drawing as jackpot surges to $1.7B

PEABODY, Mass. — There was no winner of Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, but tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for smaller prizes.

The numbers from the game’s latest drawing were white balls 3, 16, 29, 61, 69, and red Powerball 22. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

Locally, four people woke up $50,000 richer, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The winning tickets sold in the Bay State were as follows:

$50,000 winner sold at 17 Central Street Liquor in Peabody

$50,000 winner sold at The Point in East Freetown

$50,000 winner sold at DEV Convenience Store in Peabody

$50,000 winner sold at Gary’s Liquors in West Roxbury

Saturday’s upcoming drawing will be the 42nd since a $204.5 million jackpot was last won on a ticket sold in California on May 31, 2025. The current streak is the game record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The game’s next jackpot is estimated to be worth about $1.70 billion, with a cash option of $770.3 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Each Powerball play costs $2.

