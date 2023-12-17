4 people stabbed at a Boston hotel; suspect in custody, police say

BOSTON — Boston Police say four people were stabbed on Sunday evening at a hotel in South Boston.

Boston police say they received a call around 4:25 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed at 240 Mount Vernon Street, which is the listed address for the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel.

Responding officers found four people suffering from apparent stab wounds at the hotel. All four victims were taken to area hospitals with what police say to be non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

Neither the victims nor the suspect were identified by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

