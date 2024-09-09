4 people, including teen girl taking flying lessons, killed in New England plane crash, police say

FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Four people who were found dead in the wreckage of a plane that crashed in the woods in Vermont on Sunday have been identified as residents of Connecticut, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

A four-seat, single-engine Piper aircraft departed Windham Airport for a flight of about two hours to Basin Harbor Airport in Ferrisburgh around 8:30 a.m. for a brunch reservation at Basin Harbor, according to Vermont State Police.

Delilah Van Ness, 15, and her mother, 51-year-old Susan Van Ness, both of Middletown, 55-year-old Paul Pelletier, of Columbia, and 88-year-old Frank Rodriquez, of Lebanon, left their brunch outing shortly after noon and were expected to fly back to Connecticut on the privately owned plane, Middletown police and Vermont State Police said.

A witness reported seeing the airplane on the runway at about 12:15 p.m. When the plane failed to return to Connecticut as expected, relatives of the occupants reported the situation to the Connecticut State Police and the Middletown Police Department, according to Vermont officials.

“No reports were received indicating an aircraft in distress or that a plane had crashed,” Vermont State Police noted in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration then used cellphone location data to determine the plane’s last known location was near the airstrip in Vermont. Middletown police then notified the Vermont State Police of the situation at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, prompting a large emergency search of the area around the airstrip.

With the assistance of a drone flown by Middlebury police, state police said investigators located the wreckage of the aircraft at about 12:20 a.m. Monday in a wooded area to the east of the Basin Harbor Airport.

All four people on the plane were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The bodies of the victims were brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators noted that Delilah Van Ness was a student of Pelletier, an aviation teacher Middletown High School.

“During the course of this investigation it was determined that Paul Pelletier was the Aviation Technology teacher at Middletown High School and Delilah Van Ness was one of his students,” Middletown police wrote in a news release. “Our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends, and students who were affected by this tragedy.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group