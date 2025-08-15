4 people hospitalized after 5-car crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON — Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a five-car crash on Interstate 93 in Boston on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the southbound side of the highway at Columbia Road in the city’s Dorchester section found a handful of vehicles that had been involved in a crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Boston EMS confirmed to Boston 25 that four people were transported to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

The traffic snarled early morning commuters as state police closed two lanes while clearing the crash.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group