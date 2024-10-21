4 New England states ranked safest in America

NEW ENGLAND — Four New England states have been ranked among the safest states in America, according to a new report.

Wars, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and mass shootings have made U.S. headlines all year long and Americans are fearing for their safety and loved ones.

With nearly 14,000 Americans having died from gun violence this year and the country having experienced 20 billion-dollar climate disasters, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2024′s Safest States in America.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to the total loss amount from climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

Top 5 Safest States in 2024

Vermont New Hampshire Maine Massachusetts Utah

“Nearly 77% of parents in Vermont believe they live in safe neighborhoods, the second-highest percentage in the country,” Wallet Hub said. In addition, the state has the seventh-most neighborhood watch groups per capita, which can help alert law enforcement of crimes or suspicious activity.

Here are some categories Massachusetts placed in:

4th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 26th – Assaults per Capita

– Assaults per Capita 6th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 2nd – Job Security

– Job Security 3rd – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 2nd – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 26th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

– Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita 5th – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate 5th – Sex Offenders per Capita

– Sex Offenders per Capita 1st – Share of Uninsured Population

For the full report visit the the link here.

