$4 million Mass. Lottery prize won on Harwich ticket, winner says he will buy a house

BOSTON — A Harwich man claimed the Massachusetts Lottery grand prize of $4 million on Monday.

Jose Valerio won playing a “100X” instant ticket game.

After spending his prize money from Keno, another Massachusetts Lottery game, he purchased his $4 million winning ticket at Main Street Market in Harwich.

The store will be compensated with a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

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Valerio opted to receive his winnings in cash, resulting in a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes.

He says he plans on using the money to purchase a house.

Valerio collected his winnings at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Aug. 24.

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