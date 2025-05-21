4 Massachusetts cities ranked among 250 best places to live in United States

NEWTON, Mass. — Five New England cities, including four in Massachusetts, have been named in a new ranking of the 250 best places to live in the United States for this year.

U.S. News and World Report recently released its "2025-2026 Best Places to Live" ranking," which looked at factored in metrics including happiness, affordability, healthcare, retiree taxes, desirability, and the job market.

"To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," U.S. News and World Report wrote in its ranking.

No Massachusetts cities cracked the top 25, however, West Hartford, Connecticut, checked in at No. 19 on the ranking.

"The national average home value is $370,489, while the median home value in West Hartford is $372,249. West Hartford offers a higher value of living compared to similarly sized cities," the ranking noted.

The fours Massachusetts cities named in the ranking stacked up as follows:

51. Newton

224. Waltham

226. Somerville

231. Brookline

Johns Creek, Georgia, Carmel, Indiana, Pearland, Texas, Fishers, Indiana, and Cary, North Carolina, made up the top five places to live.

To view U.S. News and World Report full ranking, click here.

