ORLEANS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on Cape Cod Sunday morning that sent multiple people to the hospital.

According to Orleans Police, officers responding to a head-on crash at 191 Route 6A around 8 a.m. found that three vehicles were involved in two separate collisions.

4 hospitalized following head-on crash in Orleans

Officials say four people were injured in the crashes.

Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital and another person was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The roadway was shut down for hours between Skaket Corners and Brewster Cross Road.

It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

Ambulances from Orleans, Brewster, Eastham, and Harwich all responded to the scene. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group