4 firefighters injured and 40 displaced after fire tore through apartment complex in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Four firefighters and one resident were hospitalized after a fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Framingham on Saturday night.

Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher says nearly 40 residents were displaced after the 3-alarm fire tore through the complex at 1630 Worcester Road.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and three have since been released. A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Most of the residents were able to return to their apartments on Sunday, but Chief Dutcher says 4th West residents are still displaced.

The fire department said the complex’s management company and the Red Cross are assisting those who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Dozens of people were displaced after a fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Framingham on Saturday night (Framingham Fire Department)

Dozens of people were displaced after a fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Framingham on Saturday night (Framingham Fire Department)

Dozens of people were displaced after a fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Framingham on Saturday night (Framingham Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group