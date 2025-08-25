38 years later, Vermont investigators seek tips from public about homicide of Marsha Lamonda

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont — Marsha Lamonda was just 25 when she was reported missing in Vermont on July 6, 1977.

She was last seen a week before South Burlington Police received the missing person report.

A decade later, her decomposed body was discovered on Aug. 25, 1987, off Bean Road in Charlotte, a picturesque town north of Middlebury and west of Montpelier.

Marsha Lamonda (Vermont State Police)

Her death was ruled a homicide, state police said.

On Monday, the 38th anniversary of the discovery of Lamonda’s body, Vermont investigators made an appeal to the public for help in solving her murder.

Lamonda’s death is among more than 50 homicide cases in the state of Vermont that remain unsolved.

Anyone with any information on this case, or any other cases, is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

